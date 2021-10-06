Technology

Blockchain — and the Cloud — Attack Trade Finance Pain Points

06 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

International trade finance, beset by the same “paper chase” that is a hallmark of B2B transactions, could use a digital facelift. After all, in activities that cross borders, time zones and currencies, transparency is lacking, it takes days to settle transactions and there are fees involved. When commerce becomes international in scope, complexity reigns. In a bid to simplify things, advanced technologies such as blockchain can address those pain points, particularly where working capital is involved.

