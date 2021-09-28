Mark Zuckerberg’s “Metaverse” Is a Dystopian Nightmare

Read why Ryan Zickgraf feels that Mark Zuckerberg owned Facebook’s Metaverse is a dystopian nightmare on Jacobin Magazine :

While his fellow tech CEOs try to usher in an era of mass interplanetary travel, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is dreaming of expansion not into outer space but cyberspace. The lords of Silicon Valley are all done with earthly reality, but as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos arrange plans to physically leave, Zuckerberg wants to program a better earthly experience — one curated by Facebook.

Read his full article here.