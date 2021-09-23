Robinhood To Test Crypto Wallet With Blockchain Transfers Next Month

8 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Stock and cryptocurrency exchange Robinhood announced its users will soon be able to send and receive crypto to and from outside wallet addresses. What Happened: According to a Wednesday Reuters report, Robinhood plans to start testing its cryptocurrency wallet features next month ahead of a broader rollout in early 2022. The new features will enable the exchange’s users to move the supported cryptocurrencies between their accounts and external wallets.

Popular stock trading App, Robinhood is testing its crypto wallet ahead of starting Blockchain transfers next month. Read more of it on Benzinga.