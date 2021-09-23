Technology

Robinhood To Test Crypto Wallet With Blockchain Transfers Next Month

23 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

Stock and cryptocurrency exchange Robinhood announced its users will soon be able to send and receive crypto to and from outside wallet addresses. What Happened: According to a Wednesday Reuters report, Robinhood plans to start testing its cryptocurrency wallet features next month ahead of a broader rollout in early 2022. The new features will enable the exchange’s users to move the supported cryptocurrencies between their accounts and external wallets.

Popular stock trading App, Robinhood is testing its crypto wallet ahead of starting Blockchain transfers next month. Read more of it on Benzinga.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Polymath to Launch Blockchain Built for Tokenized Stocks

September 21, 2021

Hackers take $600m in ‘biggest’ cryptocurrency theft

August 11, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2