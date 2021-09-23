Artificial Intelligence: The Future Of Cybersecurity?

Read Steve Durbin argue how Artificial Intelligence can help businesses bolster their industrial cyber security on Forbes :

A technology-led revolution, dubbed Industry 4.0, is gathering pace in the industrial world where traditional processes and legacy technologies are being replaced by smart devices, automated machines, and advanced forms of computing. The rise of Cyber Physical Systems (CPS), owing to exponential growth in technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, robots, drones, sensors, etc., is helping manufacturers improve efficiencies, productivity, and the autonomous operation of production lines.

