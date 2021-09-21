Technology

NFTs Are the Building Blocks of the Metaverse — Here’s How It’s Being Built

21 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

Read Jesse McGraw explain how Non-fungible-Tokens or NFTs are building blocks of The Metaverse on Be In Crypto :

Since the onset of the dot com explosion of the mid-90s, the internet as it exists today has existed upon a centralized framework. The metaverse and NFTs are aiming to change that. When considering the centralized web, or Web 2.0, think of it as a series of privately owned office spaces within a large building. Companies like Facebook, Google, Amazon, and other mega conglomerates own pieces of this infrastructure as a whole.

Read the full article here.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Randall Fort on The Future of the Metaverse And Its Cybersecurity and Intelligence Implications

August 27, 2021

The OODA C-Suite Report: Operational Intelligence for Decision-Makers

August 17, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2