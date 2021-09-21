Technology

AI Can Write Code Like Humans—Bugs and All

21 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

Some software developers are now letting artificial intelligence help write their code. They’re finding that AI is just as flawed as humans. Last June, GitHub, a subsidiary of Microsoft that provides tools for hosting and collaborating on code, released a beta version of a program that uses AI to assist programmers. Start typing a command, a database query, or a request to an API, and the program, called Copilot, will guess your intent and write the rest.

Read how some programmers find that artificial intelligence used to write their code is just as flawed as human-written code on the Wired.

