Microsoft Joins Space-Focused Threat Intelligence Sharing Community

Microsoft announced on Wednesday that it joined the Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC) as a founding member. In the announcement, the organization expressed its aim to help safeguard America’s digital assets in space. Space cybersecurity is a relatively new sector, making it highly important to deepen the knowledge pool with security expertise, said the center’s Senior Vice President of Kratos Space Federal Frank Backes.

ISACs are member-driven organizations that seek to incorporate industry, academia, and other non-governmental players to form a holistic view of different topics and to capture information around risks to critical infrastructure. These types of collaborative efforts typically receive support from the government and work as a liaison between the private and public sectors. This ISAC was formed in 2019 and remains the only space-dedicated ISAC in the US.

