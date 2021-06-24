News BriefsTechnology

Microsoft Joins Space-Focused Threat Intelligence Sharing Community

24 Jun 2021 OODA Analyst

Microsoft announced on Wednesday that it joined the Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC) as a founding member. In the announcement, the organization expressed its aim to help safeguard America’s digital assets in space. Space cybersecurity is a relatively new sector, making it highly important to deepen the knowledge pool with security expertise, said the center’s Senior Vice President of Kratos Space Federal Frank Backes.

ISACs are member-driven organizations that seek to incorporate industry, academia, and other non-governmental players to form a holistic view of different topics and to capture information around risks to critical infrastructure. These types of collaborative efforts typically receive support from the government and work as a liaison between the private and public sectors. This ISAC was formed in 2019 and remains the only space-dedicated ISAC in the US.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

