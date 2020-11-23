The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is up to 90% effective, according to interim data

AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine has concluded the Phase III trial with a 90% effectiveness rate, according to interim data from the trials. The trial also discovered that the vaccine was only 70% effective when the data of two different dosing regimens were combined. The organizations concluded that the most effective way is to administer the vaccine through a halved first dose and a second full dose, as the vaccine was only 62% effective when participants were administered two full doses.

The trials boasted 24,0000 volunteers in the UK, Brazil, and South Africa. In the preliminary trials, researchers also found that the vaccine reduced asymptomatic transmission. This is promising as it could not only stop people from getting sick but may help to curb outbreaks before they begin. The virus worked well across age ranges and no medical concerns arose during the trials.

