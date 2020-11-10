Uber rolls out a new feature that lets you book a ride 30 days in advance

Soon, Uber customers will be able to book a ride up to 30 days in advance due to a new service called Uber Reserve. Although Uber has been letting customers schedule rides in advance for several years, the new update extends the reserve maximum period and allows customers to easily make travel plans such as scheduling an early ride to the airport a month in advance. The new feature will also include changes to how drivers and riders are connected as well as a service fee to incentivize drivers to accept the bookings.

Due to the nature of services such as Uber and Lyft, booking a car ahead of time has historically been left to for-hire vehicle services such as black car and limo companies, particularly for travel accommodations. Uber and Lyft have stated that features such as booking in advance are unnecessary as they offer services that can get a car to your door at an average of 5 minutes. Uber has adapted its services to improve the driver-rider matching process and allow drivers to have the liberty to do both scheduled and on-demand rides, unlike for-hire vehicle services which only take reservations.

