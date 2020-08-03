According to the State Department, the US government has already been researching and implementing recommendations from alternate suppliers of 5G equipment after banning the use of Huawei technology due to their ties with the Chinese government. The State Department claims that the US is aiming to match Huawei’s competitive pricing around the globe and offer an alternative option to the discredited company’s products.

The US has been urging its allies to follow suit and ban Huawei products from government usage. On Thursday, Deputy Assistant Secretary for cyber and international communications Rob Strayer noted the need to ensure trusted supply chains for 5G in the interest of national security without compromising economic wellbeing.

Read More: State Department Brings Financing Partners to Help Fund Huawei Alternatives