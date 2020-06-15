NASA Taps Astrobotic to Deliver its Water-Searching VIPER Rover to the Moon

Astrobotic, a PA-based, space robotics company, will deliver the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER) to the moon’s the South Pole. VIPER is NASA’s water-searching mobile technology and intelligence rover, that the agency plans to send into space near the end of 2020. Astrobotic was awarded a task order valued at almost $200 million.

While on the moon, the VIPER rover will search for ice and map resources present on the moon to bring the US closer to NASA’s long-term goal of establishing a presence on the moon. NASA also eventually desires to allow humans to explore Mars and beyond, citing that this project will help the agency to assess how prepared they are for the launch.

