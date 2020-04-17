Morrison says using COVID-19 tracing app a matter of ‘national service’

Australia has previously announced plans to implement a tracing app that aims to combat the COVID-19 outbreak that countries across the world are facing. The app, which has been criticized by experts as invasive and unethical, is launching in the next few weeks. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has stated that the app is necessary and may potentially save thousands of lives in an attempt to squash concerns over mass surveillance.

Morrison stated that the app will be less invasive that Singapore’s TraceTogether app, which is potentially more intrusive than the app currently being developed by Apple and Google in the US. Morrison has stated that the permissive factors in Australia’s version result in it being less intrusive.

