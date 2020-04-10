The U.S. Coast Guard Just Ordered Palantir Tech For Help With COVID-19 ‘Readiness’

The US Coast Gaurd has announced that it is working with Palantir, a big data analytics company, to help the military branch combat the COVID-19 pandemic as its ships present outbreak risks. Palantir’s tools will help the US Coast Gaurd’s readiness system in ensuring that the organization has the tools it needs to address the pandemic. Although the deal is currently small, it is a blanket purchase agreement call, meaning that the order will represent part of wider work with the organization.

Palantir, which is based out of Palo Alto, California, has been working with governments across the world in dealing with the pandemic. The company has also been criticized in the past for its part in aiding American agencies in tracking illegal immigrants. However, the company has now sold its tech to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the US seeks to monitor what PPE is required to fight the virus.

