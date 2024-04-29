Powerful ‘Brokewell’ Android Trojan Allows Attackers to Takeover Devices

A newly identified Android trojan, Brokewell, can steal user information and provide attackers with the ability to take control of infected devices, threat detection company ThreatFabric reports. Brokewell is being distributed via fake application updates, such as newer Chrome browser iterations. Brokewell can also perform screen streaming, and supports various commands that allow the attackers to take full control over the infected device and perform various actions on the screen, including touches, swipes, clicks, scrolls, text input, and more.

