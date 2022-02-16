News BriefsPolitical Risk

Ukrainians wary of Russian claims of withdrawal

16 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

Russia’s defense ministry announced a planned reduction in troops on the Ukraine border and published footage of tanks returning to garrisons while Putin notes that he doesn’t “want war” as he repeats his security demands in negotiations with Ukraine and the West.

Ukraine is skeptical on any claims regarding reduction in force until they are readily observable and notes that cyber conflict issues were ongoing with non-attributed attacks against a defense ministry website and two major banks.

Full Story:  Ukrainians wary of Russian claims of withdrawal

 

 

