Fire erupts at Iranian military base, in latest in series of mishaps

16 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

As reported by the Times of Israel “A fire erupted at a military base in western Iran, state-linked media reported on Monday, the latest in a series of blazes and other mishaps affecting the country’s infrastructure in recent months.

The fire broke out at a warehouse full of engine oil and flammable materials at a base belonging to Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in the western province of Kemranshah, the Iranian website Nournews reported.”

The incidents marks a continuing series of events that have disrupted Iranian nuclear and military sites which Iran has attributed to Israeli sabotage.

