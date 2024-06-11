UN Security Council backs plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

On Monday, the United Nations Security Council backed a proposal outlined by President Joe Biden calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The UN Security Council urged Palestinian militants to accept the deal so that the eight-month-long war could come to an end. Hamas embraced the adoption of the U.S.-drafted resolution. In a statement, Hamas announced they are ready to cooperate with mediators to implement the proposal. The proposal, laid out by President Biden on May. 31 was voted in favor by 14 members of the Security Council. Russia abstained from the vote. The proposal contains three phases for a ceasefire and was described by President Biden as an Israeli initiative. The adopted resolution embraces the ceasefire, announces that Israel accepts it, and provides a call to action for Hamas to agree to the terms.

