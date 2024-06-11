Russia takes control of Staromaiorske in eastern Ukraine, defence ministry says

On Monday, the Russian defence ministry announced that the Russian military had taken control of the Ukrainian village Staromaiorske.

Located in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, Ukraine’s military reported late on Monday that Russian forces made advances toward Staromaiorske and Vodiane. According to Ukraine’s military, the Russian advances were not successful, “but were unsuccessful. The defence forces control the situation”. Both villages are located southwest of the Russian-held region of Donetsk.

