North Korea’s trash rains onto South Korea, balloon by balloon, Here’s what it means

This week hundreds of balloons carrying North Korea’s trash was delivered across South Korea.

In a Cold War-era move, North Korea resorted to delivering all sorts of trash ranging from mature, to diapers, to cigarette butts to South Korea. Huge balloons delivered the trash attached to sacks. According to the sister of Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s leader, the trash deliveries were “deployed to make good on her country’s recent threats to scatter mounds of wastepaper and filth in South Korea”. This effort comes as a response to South Korean leafleting campaigns by activists. It is expected that North Korea will continue to instigate provocations in the coming months as a means of disrupting the U.S. Presidential election. Since late Tuesday night, around 260 balloons were discovered in South Korea. However, there appears to be no physical threat as a result of the balloons.

