Spain, Norway, and Ireland formally recognize a Palestinian state as EU rift with Israel widens

On Tuesday, Spain, Norway, and Ireland formally recognized a Palestinian state in a joint effort to increase international pressure on Israel.

The recognition of a Palestinian state by Spain, Norway, and Ireland was intended to coerce Israel to dial back its military response to the October 7 Hamas attack. In response, Israel condemned the diplomatic move. According to a televised address given by the Spanish Prime Minister, the goal was to “help Israelis and Palestinians achieve peace”. Israel’s foreign minister responded, calling the Spanish government “complicit in inciting genocide against Jews and war crimes”. The decision was jointly announced last week, and Ireland and Norway quickly followed suit in formalizing the decision. Even though around 140 countries globally have recognized a Palestinian state, none of the major Western powers has done so. This recognition by Spain, Ireland, and Norway stands to potentially encourage other Western countries to do the same.

