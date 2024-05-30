Israel seizes Gaza’s entire border with Egypt, presses with raids into Rafah

On Wednesday, Israeli forces took control of a buffer zone between Egypt and the Gaza Strip.

According to the Israeli military, this grants Israel effective authority over the Palestinian territory’s entire land border. According to a televised briefing, a chief military spokesperson stated that Israeli forces gained “operational control over the Philadelphi Corridor”. The Philadelphi Corridor refers to a 9-mile-long corridor along the Gaza Strip’s border with Egypt. This was the only border not directly controlled by Israel. Earlier on Wednesday, Israel also sent tanks into Rafah to conduct raids. This comes following an order from the United Nations Court for Israel to immediately stop its offensive into Rafah.

