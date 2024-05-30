Iran opens registration period for the presidential election after a helicopter crash killed Raisi

On Thursday, Iran opened a five-day registration period for candidates to run in the Presidential election set for June 28.

The Presidential election comes following the aftermath of the May 19 helicopter crash, which killed late President Ebrahim Raisi along with several others. The role of President has the power to dictate Iran’s relationship with the West, even though Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei maintains the final say over all state matters. In terms of potential candidates, those between the ages of 40 to 75 are allowed to run, and a master’s degree is required for registration. In order for a candidate to properly assume office, they must receive approval by Iran’s 12-member council. Additionally, the candidate must be approved by a panel consisting of clerics and jurists that is overseen by the Supreme Leader. The five-day registration period ends on Tuesday, with the Guardian Council announcing its candidate short-list ten days following. There will be a short two week campaign period before the vote at the end of June.

