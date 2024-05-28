Israeli attack on Rafah tent camp kills 45, prompts international outcry

On Monday, an Israeli airstrike triggered a fire, killing 45 people in a tent camp in the Gazan city of Rafah.

Following the outbreak of the fire, global leaders erupted in an international outcry against the assault on Rafah. Global leaders also urged for the implementation of a World Court order against Israel’s actions. A strike on Sunday night also prompted family members to rush to hospitals as tents and shelters within camps in Rafah caught on fire. According to President Benjamin Netanyahu, the strike was not intended to cause civilian casualties. Israel’s military stated it was investigating the cause of the fire. The strike targeted the Tel Al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah, wherein thousands sought shelter following an offensive led by Israeli forces into east Rafah two weeks ago. Of the casualties, over half were women, children, and the elderly, with the official death toll unconfirmed due to severe burns. A separate Israeli airstrike on Monday reportedly killed seven Palestinians and wounded others according to medics. According to the Israeli military, the strike on Sunday successfully killed Hamas’ chief of staff for the larger Palestinian territory. Although a U.N. court ruling ordered Israel to stop, Israel has maintained its offensive in Rafah.

