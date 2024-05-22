UN halts Rafah food distribution due to shortages and hostilities

Food distribution in the southern Gaza city of Rafah has been halted due to a lack of supplies and insecurity amid the ongoing Israeli military operation against Hamas, according to the UN. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (Unrwa) and the World Food Programme (WFP) have reported that their distribution centers and warehouses are now inaccessible. The situation has left over 815,000 people in Rafah without essential aid, and no medical supplies have reached Unrwa health centers in the past ten days. Despite efforts to bring aid through newly established routes, such as a US-built floating pier, distribution has been impeded by desperate crowds intercepting trucks. The Israeli military continues its operation, targeting Hamas infrastructure and operatives, while the UN and other agencies warn of a severe humanitarian crisis with widespread hunger and insufficient access to basic necessities.

