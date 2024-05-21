In Divided Iran, President’s death met by muted mourning and furtive celebration

On Monday, Iran announced five days of mourning for President Ebrahim Raisi.

Following the death of Iran’s President and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahain, government loyalists filled the mosques and squares with prayer. However, the majority of shops have remained open in the wake of the deaths. Opponents of the leadership posted videos of people celebrating his death by passing out sweets. This comes a year after Raisi’s hardline government instilled violent crackdowns to end large anti-establishment demonstrations, the most widespread since the 1979 revolution. According to rights groups, hundreds of Iranians died in 2022-2023 as a result of demonstrations caused by the death of a young Iranian Kurdish woman. The young woman died in custody after being arrested by the morality police for violating strict dress code laws. Additionally, there was noticeably little emotional rhetoric outpouring following the death of the “publicly revered figures” compared to past fallen members of leadership.

