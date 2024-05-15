Ukrainian troops have retreated from several villages in the Kharkiv region amid intensified pressure from Russian forces, with soldiers relocating to more strategic positions following heavy fire. President Zelensky has canceled upcoming foreign trips as the country faces a new cross-border incursion, with towns and villages coming under significant attack. Moscow claims to have seized control of additional settlements in the region, including Lukyantski, Hlyboke, and Robotyne, although Ukraine has not confirmed these assertions. The decision to withdraw troops from certain areas aims to safeguard lives and prevent casualties, although the situation remains challenging as Ukrainian forces strive to prevent Russian occupation. Civilians have fled westward towards Kharkiv, with reports of intense fighting in Vovchansk, where Russian forces are establishing positions. Ukraine has deployed reinforcements to the Kharkiv region in response to Friday’s incursion, while the US announced an additional $2 billion in military aid to support Ukraine’s defense efforts. Meanwhile, Russia has temporarily closed two major airports in Kazan due to targeted Ukrainian drone attacks, while decrying Ukrainian strikes in Russia’s Belgorod border region as criminal acts.

