China-Russia relations: What is Xi Jinping prepared to pay for Putin’s war?

Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting Beijing amidst what he calls an “unprecedented” level of ties between Russia and China, despite growing pressure on China to distance itself from Moscow due to its invasion of Ukraine. While China has refrained from condemning the war and continues to trade with Russia despite sanctions from the US and EU, allegations that China is providing essential tech and components for war have strained its relationship with the West. The alliance between Russia and China, once touted as “no-limits”, is facing challenges as China navigates the delicate balance between maintaining its strategic partnership with Russia and avoiding reputational costs. Despite maintaining neutrality on the Ukraine conflict, China faces domestic criticism and pressure to exert more influence on Russia. With Western impatience growing and Chinese hopes of playing peacemaker yet to materialize, President Xi Jinping must carefully weigh the risks of continuing to support Russia amidst increasing international isolation.

