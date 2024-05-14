Putin replaces Shoigu as Russia’s defense minister as he starts his 5th term

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin replaced Sergei Shoigu as defense minister as he embarks on his fifth term.

On Tuesday, the entirety of the Russian Cabinet resigned following Putin’s inauguration as per Russian law. On Sunday, Putin signed a decree appointing Shoigu to the position of secretary of Russia’s security council. This came following Putin’s proposed appointment of Andrei Belousov to replace Shoigu as the defense minister. Shoigu is the only minister who is being replaced in his cabinet position. The appointment of Belousov to the defense minister position requires approval by the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house in Parliament. Last month, the deputy to the defense minister, Timur Ivanov was arrested on bribery charges and ordered to remain in custody pending investigation. This arrest was largely considered a potential precursor to the dismissal of Shoigu as the defense minister.

