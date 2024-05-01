Russia flaunts Western military hardware captured in war in Ukraine

Victory Park in Moscow, known for commemorating the Soviet Union’s victory in World War Two, now hosts an open-air exhibition showcasing Western military hardware captured by the Russian army in Ukraine. The display includes British, American, and German tanks, among others. The Russian authorities aim to highlight Russia as the victim, drawing parallels between the war in Ukraine and World War Two, despite their significant differences. The exhibition serves to reinforce the Kremlin’s narrative of the West waging war on Russia and to gloat about Russia’s perceived success in Ukraine, with a message of “Our victory is inevitable” displayed prominently.

