Kenya floods: Tourists and staff stranded in Maasai Mara game reserve

Flooding has forced the evacuation of tourists and staff from Kenya’s Maasai Mara game reserve, with over 10 lodges and camps submerged after the Talek River overflowed on Tuesday. Concerns arise over the safety of animals swept away by the floods. Efforts to rescue trapped individuals are ongoing, with 36 rescued by air and 25 by boat so far. The reserve’s infrastructure, including the Mara bridge, has been severely damaged. Emergency helicopters are aiding in evacuation efforts, but the extent of the damage remains unclear. The flooding, exacerbated by heavy rains upstream and waters from the Mara River, has also affected local communities, submerging roads and bridges. President William Ruto has urged residents in flood-prone areas to evacuate, as the rainy season continues to wreak havoc, resulting in numerous casualties and displacements.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-68920702