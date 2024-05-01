Georgia rocked by clashes over ‘foreign agent’ bill

Riot police in Georgia clashed with pro-EU protesters outside parliament as they fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse crowds opposing a bill perceived by the opposition as a threat to media freedoms and inspired by Russian authoritarian legislation. The bill, backed by Georgian MPs despite EU warnings, requires NGOs and independent media receiving over 20% of their funding from foreign donors to register as “foreign agents” and share sensitive information or face hefty fines. Protesters fear the law could stifle dissent ahead of parliamentary elections, while the government claims it aims for transparency and sovereignty protection. The clashes resulted in injuries, arrests, and condemnation from European leaders, highlighting concerns over Georgia’s path to EU membership and accusations of a Putin-style crackdown on dissent.

