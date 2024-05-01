Brazil floods: Residents stranded on rooftops in Rio Grande do Sul

Severe storms in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, have led to flooding, resulting in at least six deaths and over a dozen missing persons. Helicopters are conducting rescue operations, but some areas are inaccessible, forcing crews to airlift stranded residents. Governor Eduardo Leite has appealed to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for federal assistance, emphasizing the urgent need for air support. President Lula acknowledged the request, attributing the extreme weather to climate change. Fatalities include victims swept away by floodwaters and a landslide casualty, with several others still unaccounted for. The affected areas face significant infrastructure damage, hindering emergency response efforts, as meteorologists warn of continued rainfall due to an approaching cold front. Last year’s cyclone and the current intense rainfall are linked to the weather phenomenon El Niño, according to Brazil’s National Institute of Meteorology.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-68935249