Indonesia declares Prabowo Subianto president-elect after court rejects rivals’ appeal

On Wednesday, Indonesia’s electoral commission announced Prabowo Subianto as the president-elect in a ceremony.

The declaration of Subianto’s victory in the election comes following challenges to the outcome from two of the losing candidates. Indonesia’s highest court rejected the challenges made to the election outcome. Subianto currently serves as the defense minister for the country and had a landslide victory earning 58.6% of the vote. Two of his political rivals in the election claimed election fraud. Both opponents claimed large-scale state interference in the election as Subianto received more than twice the votes of his opponents. 4,200 police and soldiers alike were deployed to protect the compound of the General Election Commission for the ceremony. The General Election Commission originally certified the election results on March 20, however, the formal declaration was stalled due to legal challenges. President-elect Subianto is set to officially take office this coming October.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/indonesia-declares-prabowo-subianto-next-president-d58e0890ba918af49390f027f7012855