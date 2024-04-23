Ukraine cuts consular services for potential conscripts lodged overseas

Ukraine is set to suspend consular services for military-age men abroad. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he had ordered services cut for all such men, except for those returning to Ukraine. The move comes as Ukraine pushes to boost conscription in a bid to halt Russian movement on the battlefield.

Kuleba said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would clarify the procedure for military-age men to obtain consular services soon. Eurostat estimates that about 4.3 million Ukrainians were registered in European Union countries as of January, and approximately 20% of them were adult men.

