UN Security Council to vote Friday on Palestinian UN membership

On Friday, the United Nations Security Council is scheduled to vote on a Palestinian request for full U.N. membership.

The 15-member council is scheduled to vote on the issue at 3 pm Friday (1900 GMT), a move that the United States is expected to block as it would officially recognize a Palestinian state. The member council will vote on a draft resolution recommending that “the state of Palestine be admitted to membership of the United Nations” to the 193-member U.N. General Assembly. To pass the resolution, there can be no vetoes by the U.S., Britain, France, Russia, or China. The resolution also needs nine votes in favor. According to diplomats, the measure could have the support of up to 13 council members. This could make the U.S. use its veto. Algeria was the first council member to put forward the resolution and requested a vote on the draft for Thursday afternoon. This vote was to occur simultaneously with a Security Council meeting on the Middle East. The Security Council and two-thirds of the General Assembly are required to approve Palestinians’ full U.N. member status. Currently, they are a non-member observer state. The Security Council committee for the admission of new members agreed to a report on the issue on Tuesday, after meeting twice last week to discuss the Palestinian application. According to the report, the Committee was “unable to make a unanimous recommendation to the Security Council”.

