Jordan says Israeli retaliation for Iran strikes risks wider regional war

On Wednesday, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stated that an Israeli retaliation against Iranian strikes sparks risks of conflict spreading to other parts of the region.

In an interview published by state media, Safadi stated that his country was actively lobbying against escalation with major powers that would pose a greater threat to the challenge of security in the region. According to Safadi, the potential risks presented in the case of escalation are monumental “That could drag the whole region into war, which would be devastating to us in the region and we’ll have very, very serious implications for the rest of the world including the U.S.”. During the Iranian strikes, U.S. ally Jordan shot down a significant amount of the Iranian drones and missiles targeting Jerusalem with the help of US, UK, and France air defenses. Safadi also declared that Jordan would maintain its sovereignty by not allowing “either Iran or Israel to turn the kingdom into a battlefield”.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/jordan-says-israeli-retaliation-iran-strikes-risks-wider-regional-war-2024-04-17/