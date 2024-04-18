China foreign ministry welcomes Blinken’s visit to China as tensions simmer

On Thursday, China’s foreign ministry welcomed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a visit to China.

This visit comes amidst rising tensions between the U.S. and China over regional conflict in the South China Sea, the Russia-Ukraine war, and global trade disputes. During the trip, Blinken is set to meet with senior Chinese officials and discuss concerns of a defense alliance between China and Russia. U.S. concerns lie in the fact that Beijing is thought to be helping Moscow bolster its defense industry to keep fighting in the Ukraine war. The purpose of the visit is to ease some of the growing tensions between the two states, particularly after U.S. President Biden decreed higher tariffs on Chinese metal products on Wednesday. According to a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian, China demands that the U.S. “immediately stop the trade protectionist measures aimed at China”.

