Ukraine war: Fourteen dead in Russian missile strike on Chernihiv

A Russian missile strike in the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine has resulted in the deaths of 14 people, with over 60 injured. Three missiles struck an eight-storey building in a densely populated area, causing significant damage to several buildings, including a hospital and a higher education institution. Ukrainian officials reported casualties, including children, and appealed for blood donations as emergency services continue to search for victims. President Zelensky attributed the attack to Ukraine’s lack of sufficient air defense equipment and urged Western allies for support. Chernihiv, located near the Russian border, has previously endured occupation during the 2022 invasion, with significant destruction and loss of life. Zelensky also highlighted Ukraine’s weakened air defenses, emphasizing the urgent need for assistance amid ongoing attacks by Russian forces.

