Gulf flooding: Dubai airport chaos as UAE and Oman reel from deadly storms

Heavy rain has wreaked havoc in Gulf states, resulting in flash floods that claimed the lives of 20 individuals and disrupted operations at Dubai Airport, the world’s second-busiest airport. The deluge caused chaos across the region, with Dubai experiencing its largest rainfall event in 75 years. The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology reported record-breaking rainfall in Al Ain, while Dubai witnessed submerged vehicles and flooded roads. British tourists and residents alike found themselves stranded, with transportation services halted and shopping malls serving as impromptu shelters. In neighboring Oman, the situation was equally dire, with over 1,400 people evacuated to shelters and schools and government offices closed. The unprecedented rainfall has prompted concerns about infrastructure resilience and the potential role of climate change in exacerbating extreme weather events.

