Copenhagen vows to rebuild fire-hit stock exchange

Copenhagen’s historic former stock exchange, ravaged by a fire during renovation, is set to be restored despite significant damage to its iconic spire. Officials, including the city’s mayor and chamber of commerce director, are committed to rebuilding the 400-year-old landmark, emphasizing its importance to the city’s heritage. The fire, which broke out on Tuesday, consumed half the building, posing challenges to firefighters due to ongoing renovations and the building’s copper roof structure. While the cause of the fire remains unknown, efforts to secure the building and salvage valuable artwork and furniture are underway. The incident has sparked national mourning, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and King Frederik X expressing sorrow over the loss of centuries-old history. Despite the devastation, there is a unified determination to restore the building to its former glory, reflecting its significance to Danish culture and identity.

