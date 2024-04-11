South Korea’s prime minister and top presidential officials offer to resign after election defeat

On Thursday, South Korea’s Prime minister and senior presidential officials offered to resign en masse.

These resignation offers come following a major defeat of the conservative ruling party in Wednesday’s parliamentary elections. According to South Korean media, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and his top advisors to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol submitted their resignations. President Yeol faced large political setbacks following the outcome of Wednesday’s elections. The ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon took responsibility for the election defeat in a separate news conference and announced he would step down from his position. The results of the election revealed that the primary opposition Democratic Party won a combined 175 seats out of a total of 300. The finalized results of the election are expected this Thursday.

