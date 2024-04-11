Russia urges restraint as Iranian threat puts Middle East on edge

Russia has urged countries in the Middle East to show restraint and warned against traveling to a region on edge.

This warning comes following Iran’s promise to seek revenge for the killing of an Iranian general and six other military officers. The Iranian general and guards were killed via airstrike on an embassy compound in Damascus on April 1. Lufthansa has also suspended flights to Tehran amidst the Iranian threat to strike Israel. At a news briefing, a spokesperson for the Kremlin called on all countries in the Middle East to exercise restraint. The spokesperson also stated “Right now it’s very important for everyone to maintain restrain so as not to lead to a complete destabilization of the situation”. So far, Israel has not claimed responsibility for the April 1 attack. On Wednesday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared that Israel “must be punished” for the attack. On Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed U.S. security commitments to Israel against potential Iranian attacks, calling it “iron-clad”. The Israeli foreign minister, Israel Katz also declared that Israel would respond given an attack from Iran. Russia’s foreign ministry issued a warning to citizens to not travel to the Middle East, specifically Israel, Lebanon, and Palestinian territories. Lufthansa also ceased all flights to Tehran on Wednesday, extending the suspension on Thursday to April 13.

