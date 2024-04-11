Biden, Japan’s Kishisa forge new partnership, eyeing China and Russia

On Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishisa revealed military cooperation project plans between the two countries.

The projects range from topics on moon landings, to deepening alliances, and missiles. The deepening relationship between the two countries was evidenced at a joint news conference at the White House, wherein the two leaders discussed several global flashpoints. The meeting signified the intensifying importance of Japan to the U.S., as the two leaders discussed Israel and Gaza, and the conflict in Ukraine. The talks also focused on monitoring China’s actions and approaching the Indo-Pacific region as partners. President Biden stated, “This is the most significant upgrade in our alliance since it was first established”. According to Prime Minister Kishida, the two leaders promised to “uphold international order” amidst tense relations between Taiwan and China. Recently, the U.S. and its allies have made concerted efforts to bolster their militaries to counter the pacing threat of China in terms of Taiwan and the South China Sea. He continued by stating that both the U.S. and Japan will respond to emerging challenges from China. Biden stated that the U.S.-Japan alliance was a defensive one, however, he promised to maintain open communication with China. Biden also stated that the militaries will share a joint command structure with Australia to develop a new air missile defense network. Japanese astronauts will also participate in NASA missions to the moon. In total, the U.S. and Japan made 70 agreements regarding defense cooperation.

