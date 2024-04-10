Zambia uncovers ‘sophisticated’ Chinese cybercrime syndicate

In Zambia, a major crackdown on internet fraud has led to the arrest of 77 individuals, including 22 Chinese nationals, following a raid on a Chinese-run company called Golden Top Support Services. The operation, conducted by various agencies including the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and police, uncovered a sophisticated syndicate engaging in online scams. The company allegedly recruited young Zambians as call-center agents to engage in deceptive conversations with mobile users on platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram, using scripted dialogues. Seized equipment included Sim boxes used for routing calls to bypass legitimate networks, along with thousands of Sim cards, highlighting the extensive reach of the operation. The scam’s illicit activities extended beyond Zambia’s borders, with evidence suggesting targets in various countries. While Zambian nationals have been charged and released on bail to assist with investigations, the detained foreign nationals, including the Chinese and a Cameroonian individual, remain in custody.

