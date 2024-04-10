Russia floods: Ural river reaches critical level in Orenburg

Russia is grappling with a severe flooding crisis in the city of Orenburg and surrounding areas, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov describing the situation as “very, very tense.” The Ural river’s water levels have surged beyond 10 meters (33 feet), well above its bursting point, marking the worst flooding the region has seen in 80 years. Thousands have been displaced, with neighboring Kazakhstan also affected, where the number of evacuees has risen to 97,000. Orenburg, with a population of 550,000, has witnessed as many as 2,000 homes flooded, prompting urgent government efforts to assist affected individuals. President Vladimir Putin, though not visiting the flood zone, is coordinating response efforts, as additional regions brace for incoming floodwaters. In Kazakhstan, President Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev has urged national unity to address what he termed potentially the “largest disaster in the past 80 plus years in terms of its scale and consequences.”

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-68779385