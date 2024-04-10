France beefs up security as Paris Olympics approach

Under heightened security measures in Paris and across Europe, French police have intensified their presence following warnings of potential Islamic State (IS) attacks on European football events. This comes amidst concerns about the safety of upcoming Olympic Games in Paris and growing tensions with Russia. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin stated that security had been reinforced around a Champions League match in Paris, responding to threats made by IS on European sporting events. Despite these concerns, Darmanin emphasized that the risk of an IS attack is not new and noted recent successful counterterrorism operations. While some fans remain undeterred by the threats, European governments are increasing security measures ahead of summer events, with Germany labeling IS-K as its biggest internal threat. However, finding a balance between security preparations and maintaining public confidence remains a challenge. Amidst France’s extensive counterterrorism efforts, President Emmanuel Macron has also warned of Russia’s potential disruption to the Olympics, as tensions between the two countries escalate, with Russia allegedly engaging in cyber campaigns to discredit France.

