Israel boosts defenses after Iran revenge threat

On Thursday, the Israeli military halted all combat leave citing concerns of a possible escalation in violence following the killing of Iranian generals in Damascus.

The killing of Iranian generals earlier this week was followed by threats of retaliation. Iran has declared that it will seek revenge for the killing of two of its generals and five military advisors in the attack. The airstrike hit an Iranian diplomatic compound that was located in Damascus on Monday. On Wednesday, the military announced it had drafted reservists as a means of boosting aerial defenses. The attack was widely believed to be from Israel, however, Israel has neither confirmed nor denied these allegations.

