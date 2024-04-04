Diplomatic crisis erupts between Poland and Israel following killing of Polish aid worker in Gaza

On Thursday, the Polish President denounced a comment made by the Israeli ambassador, with the Foreign Ministry in Warsaw summoning him for a meeting.

This meeting comes following the death of a Polish aid worker in Gaza, which has erupted into a new diplomatic crisis. The Polish man, 35 was one of many in a group that was working with the charity known as World Central Kitchen. The Polish man was killed alongside six other people who were killed while delivering food to Palestinians. The charity stated that the vehicles were clearly marked. Israel stated that the killings were a “mistake” made as a result of misidentification. Yacov Livne, Israel’s ambassador to Poland, remarked that these were attempts made by extremists in Poland to accuse Israel of “intentional murder in the attack”. In response, Polish President Andrzej Duda described the comment as “outrageous”. On Thursday, Polish President Duda also called on Israel to pay “appropriate compensation” to the aid worker’s family. According to the Deputy Foreign Minister, the ambassador was summoned to a meeting on Friday morning.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/poland-israel-tensions-aid-worker-death-5d7cb5548f9d1a8d469aa158ddde8148