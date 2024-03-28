Russian delegation visits Pyongyang to discuss cooperation against spying, KCNA says

On Monday and Wednesday, a delegation of Russia’s External Intelligence Bureau visited Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea. This visit was held with the intention of improving cooperation between the states against spying.

According to state media KCNA, the director of the bureau Sergei E. Naryshkin, and North Korean Minister of State Security Ri Chang Dae provided briefings. The briefings detailed information regarding both the international and regional situation between Russia and the Korean peninsula. This visit also held talks between intelligence bureau officials and the ministry as well. The state agency stated that the two states made the move to discuss increasing cooperation as a result of the “ever-growing spying and plotting moves by the hostile forces”. On Tuesday, a North Korean delegation visited Hanoi, Vietnam to discuss improving relations. The North Korean delegation was led by the director of the international department at North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, Kim Song Nam. The delegation met with Truong Thi Mai, who serves as a permanent member of the secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s central committee.

