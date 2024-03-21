On Wednesday, Russia stated that it would bolster its military through the addition of two new armies and 30 new formations. It also added that its soldiers have been pushing Ukrainian forces back.

Currently, Russia controls less than one-fifth of Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering troops to continue to push forward. This comes after Russia recently captured the small Ukrainian city of Avdiivka. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu stated that Russia intends to create two new armies, 30 formations with 14 divisions and 16 brigades. According to Shoigu, “The combined grouping of troops will continue to build on the successes achieved and increase the live fire impact on enemy targets”. According to U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Ukraine’s survival is in danger. This is due to the fact that Kyiv has a shortage of battle-ready troops. In addition, support from Washington has been delayed and Ukraine needs increased arms delivery from Western allies.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russia-says-it-is-pushing-ukrainian-forces-back-will-create-two-new-armies-2024-03-20/